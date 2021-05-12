Trump family members had inappropriate relationships with Secret Service agents. May. 13, 2021 07:24. jyr0101@donga.com.

The daughter and daughter-in-law of former U.S. President Donald Trump had inappropriate relationships with Secret Service agents, according to a new book.



Citing a book entitled “Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service” by Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig set to be published next week, The Guardian reported the concerning relationships involving the former president’s family on Tuesday (local time). Leonnig won a Pulitzer Prize in 2015 for her reporting on security failures at the Secret Service. In the new book, she wrote that Vanessa Trump, the former wife of Trump’s oldest son Donald Trump Jr., dated one of the Secret Service agents. Members of the Secret Service are prohibited from having a personal relationship with those in their care. The agent concerned did not face disciplinary action as he was not assigned to Vanessa at the point they started dating. Vanessa got divorced with Trump Jr. in March 2018.



According to the book, Tiffany Trump, the former president’s daughter with his second wife, began spending an unusual amount of time alone with a Secret Service agent after breaking up with her boyfriend. Leaders of the Secret Service became concerned at how close Tiffany was getting to an agent. Tiffany announced engagement to Michael Buolos, who is four years younger than her, in Jan. this year.



