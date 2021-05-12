Industry's first CXL-based DRAM technology by Samsung Electronics. May. 12, 2021 07:20. by Dong-Il Seo dong@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics, the leading company in the global memory semiconductor market, developed a next-generation technology to overcome the physical limitation of DRAM modules. The South Korean electronics manufacturer announced on Tuesday its development of a new DRAM memory technology based on a next-generation interface, Compute Express Link (CXL), for the first time in the industry.



The newly developed CXL DRAM technology is designed to bring significant improvement in the performance of data centers. “CXL is a new interface proposed for a more efficient utilization of memory, storage, and other devices that are jointly used with CPU in the high-performance computing system,” said a member of Samsung Electronics. “It can overcome the physical limitations of the existing computing system’s memory storage and bring a breakthrough expansion of DRAM storage.”



Samsung Electronics also announced that the CXL-based DRAM memory was verified on Intel’s platform. This means that Samsung has obtained large capacity DRAM solution-based technologies required by next-generation data centers. The South Korean company plans to expand cooperation with major data centers and cloud service providers in the world.



