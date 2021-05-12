Bill Gates not found in Gates family photos . May. 12, 2021 07:20. jyr0101@donga.com.

Jennifer Gates, daughter of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, posted a family photo that did not include the father on her social network on Mother’s Day.



She posted a photo in which herself, her mother Melinda French Gates, her brother Laurie and her sister Phoebe Gates .stand side by side. It is unknown when the photo was taken. “Our queen, hero and mom – every day,” she wrote on her Instagram.



Some interpret this family photo posted for the first time after the divorce announcement as her regret towards her father. She posted a photo of herself and her mother on last year’s Mother’s Day. She uploaded a family photo that had the father as well when she graduated from college in 2018. She graduated from Stanford and is currently studying at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York.



“I love being their mother. To anyone celebrating a mom or a mother figure, honoring a memory of someone you loved, or reflecting on your own resilience today, I hope your day is a meaningful one,” Melinda wrote on her Instagram. Her husband was also not in the photo posted along with it.



