Doosan Infracore unveils prototype of independently-developed battery packs. May. 11, 2021 08:08. by Hyung-Seok Seo skytree08@donga.com.

Doosan Infracore is developing its own battery packs in earnest. The market is expected to grow since the power for construction machinery is moving from internal combustion engine to electric motor.



The prototype of battery packs released by Doosan Infracore on Monday consists of battery modules, where battery cells are grouped into one single package, battery management system (BMS), and control and protection system, such as the cooling system. It has a structure similar to that of battery used in electric vehicles.



This battery pack is comprised of cylindrical battery cells, which is the battery type chosen by Tesla. The standardized size of the battery pack has lowered the manufacturing cost and enabled stable supply. Taking advantage of standardization, Doosan Infracore has put up to 32 modules in the battery pack, regardless of the serial or parallel configuration.



The battery pack will be mounted on the first batch of 1.7 ton-class electric excavator early next year after completing installation test within this year. With increasing demand for electrification in various fields, including construction machinery and agricultural machinery, the construction equipment maker has set a sales target of 500 billion won in the battery pack segment by 2030.



“Keeping pace with conversion from internal combustion engine to electric motor, we will accelerate the development of electrification technology to become a global leader in the engine market,” Doosan Infracore CEO Son Dong-yeon said.



