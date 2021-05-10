Alex Wong sees slim chance for diplomatic solution to N. Korean issues. May. 11, 2021 07:24. by 워싱턴=이정은 특파원 lightee@donga.com.

Former U.S. Deputy Special Representative for North Korea Alex Wong expressed his disappointment saying that the Trump administration’s policy toward North Korea is downgraded as a “grand bargain.” He said that Trump administration tried not only to seek a “grand bargain” but to take stepwise measures, to which Pyongyang did not respond. Meanwhile, the Biden administration recently revealed its new North Korean policy to take a practical approach while staying unbiased between a grand bargain and “strategic patience.”



Doubling as U.S. deputy assistant secretary of state for North Korea, Mr. Wong played a key role in engaging in negotiations with North Korea under the Trump administration. He was second-in-command in charge of negotiating with Pyongyang under U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun or the special representative for North Korea policy. Mr. Wong is currently responsible for research on Asian nations including North Korea at Hudson Institute – a Washington-based think tank.



In an interview with the Dong-A Ilbo on Friday (local time), Mr. Wong maintained that strategic negotiations with Pyongyang required great change in approach, which made it necessary for Washington to attempt to ensure a grand bargain. He elaborated the Trump administration’s North Korea policy that called on Pyongyang to scrap all kinds of not only nuclear weapons and facilities but also biochemical arms. He went on to say that Washington constantly considered taking simultaneous and parallel measures. Before taking action, Washington did not expect Pyongyang to step up preemptively, according to Mr. Wong. The following are questions and answers during the interview.



Q: The Joe Biden administration has recently disclosed its North Korea policy. How would you assess it?



“What I will say is I can interpret that the the Biden team is, is at least contemplating and thinking about certain things. Number one there obviously thinking about how to engage the North Koreans, how to, to at least begin a dialogue with them. Because up to that now, it seems that there has been little to no contact in first 100 days, so short period, but they're obviously thinking about that. You know, two other things I think they should think about, and perhaps they are thinking about is number one.”



“They have to think about the deterrence piece of this, you know, I think they mentioned deterrence in some statements regarding the new policy. And that's important, because I think you have to assume now that with every passing day, that there's no engagement, that the North Korean weapons program is advancing, perfecting, growing. This was always a downscaling of our major joint military exercises, as long as President Trump determined that North Korea was in good faith engaged in a diplomatic process. At this point, you know, it's getting harder and harder to say that the North Koreans are in good faith engaging. I mean, their statements are coming out about the weapons program about simply rejecting engagement. So that's one thing that they probably are thinking about.”



Q: The Biden administration reportedly will not appoint a special representative for North Korea until it resumes talks with North Korea.



“I think that's a very narrow and incorrect view of the role of the special Rep. Yes, of course, you need a special rep to negotiate. And the fact that the United States doesn't have one is in itself a message about where the policy is going and the priority of the United States places on it. And, you know, one thing I noticed was, China recently appointed a special representative from North Korea.”



“There's a lot of discussions we have, obviously with with, with South Korea, and with the other traditional members of the sixth parties. There's a lot of discussion with the EU and other countries that have a role to play in supporting diplomacy, but also supporting the pressure campaign. There is utility and having one person oversee the entire work, read policy and prepare for negotiations. So I mean, I would, I would recommend that they consider it strongly to appoint a special revenue, because there's a lot of work to do on this issue besides face to face negotiation of the DPRK.”



Q: The Biden administration mentioned the Singapore agreement as the ground of its new North Korea policy.



“It's important, particularly in the North Korean system to have the leader in something that has more authority. We never saw it as an end. That was the beginning. That was a broad agreement, which was supposed to frame and structure, the working level talks that we needed to come up with a detailed agreement and a detailed roadmap. The key is, can you get the working level talks and can you get to the right end point and North Korea, didn't respond for the further request. Right, so the Singapore summit in Singapore agreement was not itself was okay, but the problem is that afterwards, the working level talks did not. There's a lot of work to do, even when the negotiations started, because a lot of work to do to start negotiations.”



Q: Did you expect the agreement of the Hanoi summit could break down?



“I will say it was always an option. And not just for annoying for any negotiation. If the other side remain stuck in an unreasonable demand, doesn't show any flexibility, and the situation is not right to come to an agreement, you have to be prepared to walk away. Because you don't want to agree to a bad agreement just for the sake of having an agreement. If the other side knows that you're not willing to walk away, they have already won the negotiation.”



“People like to say that the Hanoi summit failed because they didn't come up with an agreement. That’s the wrong way to think about it in negotiation. Sometimes you need to send a message and you're willing to walk away. In order to set the table for the next time. So the other side is more serious and understands the real parameters where you're willing to come to an agreement to tell them that you're not willing that you're not more hungry for an agreement than they are.”



Q: In 2019, there was a New York Times report that there was some reports about nuclear freeze, and at the time there was a hot issue that a lot of conservative media criticized. So can you tell now how serious about freeze thing,



“I don't think there's anything wrong with the idea of a freeze, as a part of a roadmap towards denuclearization. I do think there's something very wrong with a freeze. To find the end stage and agree to a roadmap in simultaneous and parallel steps, freeze would have to be part of that. I think we were we were pretty open with our strategy.”



Q: Do you think that Biden administration would review nuclear freeze?



“The Biden team should be wary of falling into an arms control framework, an arms control trap. There's been a lot of discussion in the North Korea watcher community in North Korea policy community, both in Seoul and indeed Washington about accepting arms control as a framework for an agreement with the DPRK. They say denuclearization is a pipe dream. We should be realistic and practical and accept that they're going to have some nuclear capability, but we should diminish that capability in some way or freeze it or having it give some relief sanctions relief.”



“And if it lets North Korea maintain the nuclear capability, while also getting sanctions relief and normalization, and essentially legitimization of that program that appends the entire not for proliferation system and consensus, it ruins and takes away the incentive for countries not to pursue nuclear weapons, because they will look at North Korea and say well I'm a better actor than North Korea, and they have nuclear weapons, and also sanctions relief, and a modicum of legitimacy. All I'm saying is there's a lot of voices advocating for that now, and I would highly recommend to the Biden team to resist that temptation to resist that trap.”



Q: Didn’t you feel that the Biden team were even more sarcastic and negative about the future of accomplished denuclearization. But they were sarcastic and negative, they had a lot of bad experiences.



“That is not the only case of the Democratic Party. A lot of bad experiences with as 30 years with with North Korea. We have a vision that we share with many of our partners and allies in the region. We'd like to call it the free and open Indo-Pacific, where nations are sovereign and strong trade, travel, have good relations, shared security, continue to rise of Asia, and its prosperity that we've seen over the past 30 or 40 years. If we can't come to agreement with North Korea, it will be always remained a dark power in that fabric of the region that we want to forge.”



“I think they understand that their country is not part of the wider region right now, the same way that their literal Reverend in South Korea. That's close for them. As far as not just economics although economic support. But the dignity and the standing of their country. And they have to think about that wider regional frame. They probably want to be more prosperous, they probably want to increase their legitimacy, they probably want to be more stable and more secure and that's not going to happen if you retain their nuclear weapons program, the current isolation that they have something people always say is.



Q: You've been to North Korea two times, one of which was the third visit of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. I want to know more about your experiences in North Korea. What was the impression you had.



“I went there with a sense of heavy responsibility to work with our team to try to get the best outcome. The most difficult part was their lack of authority. Look, the North Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and United Front Department, people that we were negotiating with. They're not stupid people. In fact, they're quite capable quite smart. They're quite capable, but they were of limited authority, again to talk on a number of issues but including denuclearization.”



Q: How would you assess? Let's say the romance between Trump and Kim Jong Un, what do you think that if it works effectively and does it meant something for your policy to work.



“That leader level connection went both ways. Kim Jong Un was very careful. Despite his dissatisfaction with the way things were going, despite his frustrations that he was, he felt he was not getting whatever actions that he felt he needed to get out of us, before moving forward. He never criticized Trump directly. He never blocked associations, and he never launched a long range missile test or a nuclear test. One key factor is undeniable, was that he did not want to give up in relationship with the President of the United States.”



Q: Washington cared about Seoul that tried to get sanctions relief for the inter-Korean relationship while saying, “We need to go lockstep and go together for nuclear talks. How did the Trump administration assess the Moon administration’s inter-Korean economic cooperation?



“A true problem would be is if you had a South Korean government that was not willing to engage with North Korea. While we were trying to engage the inter Korean process, together with denuclearization in the U.S., negotiation went hand in hand. In fact, they were mutually reinforcing processes. If we can get the cooperation of Pyongyang, from my perspective, inter-Korean cooperation is not a bad thing.”



