Jordan’s UNC jersey auctioned for $1.38 million. May. 11, 2021 07:24. by Jae-Yeong Yoo elegant@donga.com.

The jersey that Michael Jordan wore in college was auctioned for around 1.5 billion won. According to BBC, a jersey belonging to the basketball legend from his years at the University of North Carolina (UNC) sold for 1.38 million dollars on Saturday, making it the most expensive Jordan jersey sale ever. Born in his 1982-1983 season, the jersey appeared in the cover photo of the Sporting News March issue. That year, Jordan won the Player of the Year award from the NCAA.



Heritage Auctions, which auctioned Jordan’s UNC jersey, put the estimated price for it at around 1.1 million dollars. The previous price record of Jordan jerseys was set by his 1986-1987 season jersey that he wore under Chicago Bulls, which sold for 480,000 dollars in October last year. In the auction market, the name of “Jordan” always carries a premium. In February, a basketball card signed by Jordan was sold at 1.44 million dollars. In August last year, a pair of “Air Jordan 1 Highs,” which were worn by Jordan in an exhibition game in 1985, were sold at 615,000 dollars at Christie’s auction.



