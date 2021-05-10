Pianist Kim Su-yeon advances to the semi-final of Queen Elisabeth Competition. May. 11, 2021 07:25. gustav@donga.com.

Eyes are on who will become the winner of the Piano Competition at Queen Elisabeth Competition, which is taking place in five years. The 12 semi-finalists of the Competition, which has been postponed from last year due to the pandemic, were announced on Monday. Kim Su-yeon (Master’s at Mozarteum University Salzburg) passed the first round to compete at the semi-final.



Among 58 competitors, who passed the first round, South Korea had the most number of qualifiers (15) followed by Russia (10) and Japan (8). Japan and Russia each have three semi-finalists, France has two, and the Netherlands, Latvia, and China each have one.



The 12 semi-finalists will play three pieces from May 10 to 15, including one of Mozart’s Piano Concertos and one new work chosen by the organizers. The semi-final round takes place at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. (local time) every day and Kim Su-yeon will perform at 4 p.m. (9 a.m. KST) on May 12. She chose Mozart’s Concerto no. 23 (K 488). All performances of the semi-final and final rounds are being streamed live on the competition’s website at the queenelisabethcompetition.be.



Due to the pandemic, the Queen Elisabeth Competition is being held without the audience this year. The final round will be held at the Beaux-Arts Center for Fine Arts in Brussels from May 24 to 29. The winners of the final round will be announced on May 29 at the Beaux-Arts Center for Fine Arts in the presence of the Belgian king and his wife.



Kim Su-yeon left for Austria to study while attending the Korea National University of Arts. She graduated from the Mozarteum University Salzburg with honors and finished her Master’s degree there. She advanced to the semi-final round at Queen Elisabeth Competition in 2016 as well.



