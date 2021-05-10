Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung returns home. May. 10, 2021 07:20. beborn@donga.com.

Youn Yuh-jung who won the Academy Award for best supporting actress for the first time as a Korean actress with film ‘Minari’ returned home on Sunday morning. She arrived at the Terminal 2 of the Incheon International Airport wearing a bomber jacket and jeans that she wore at the Academy Awards. She briefly waved her hand without having an official event or an interview odue to COVID-19 and started her two-week quarantine.



“The moment of winning the award is still vivid and I am still nervous for it. I won’t be able to forget each and every moment I spent in the U.S. I am more than thankful to those who rooted for me,” she said through Hook Entertainment on Saturday.



“Our priority is letting her have a good rest,” the company said. “We will make efforts so that she could show herself again soon.”



