Son Heung-min records 17th goal of this season. May. 10, 2021 07:21. by Jae-Yeong Yoo elegant@donga.com.

“Super Sony” Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur is changing the history of Korean football every time he scores a goal.



Son landed a 25th-minute equalizer, the 22nd goal of this season, in the 35th visiting match of the 2020-2021 season EPL against Leeds United at Elland Road in Leeds, England on Sunday. With this goal, Son exceeded his own best record of 21 goals in the 2016-2017 season at Tottenham Hotspur. This is the best EPL record of a Korean player as well.



He scored an equalizer facing the goal keeper one to one after Dele Alli pass him the ball. He had another chance to score a goal later, but his left-footer hit the left side of the goal post. But Tottenham lost to Leeds by 1-3 even with Son’s goal, which made the team’s advancement to the UEFA Champions League difficult as it allows four teams in the league. His team slipped to 7th in the league with 16 wins, 8 draws and 11 losses (score 56). There is a large gap between the team and Chelsea (score 64), which ranks 4th. Now it has to win all three remaining matches and wait for the result of teams with higher scores.



Son, who is making new records of his career, now aims to score more goals in the remaining three matches. He would exceed the record of ‘Chaboom’ with just one more goal. “We all know how level-headed Son is in front of the goal post. He boasted a beautiful finish in the match against Leeds, too,” said BBC panel Michael Brown. The Evening Standard, The Guardian and other media outlets also used phases such as “cool finish” and “excellent finisher” for Son.



