Chung Mong-koo Foundation, Korea University Hospital to run mobile CT scanner bus. May. 08, 2021 07:15.

The Hyundai Motor Chung Mong-koo Foundation and Korea University Hospital announced Friday they will operate a bus equipped with computed tomography scanners, which will visit areas with poor medical infrastructure. The project is part of the foundation’s corporate social responsibility program called “On-dream Mobile Hospital.”



Unlike conventional CT scanner buses in which the scanners are fixed, the new bus comes with mobile CT scanners. Notably, the bus features special ventilation systems designed to prevent indoor infection due to air-conditioners within the bus while scanning Covid-19 patients to check their health condition. The bus is also equipped with a wheelchair lift to support mobility-handicapped patients.



The foundation has been operating “KUM-C Bus,” a CSR program providing mobile medical checkup service in collaboration with the hospital since 2014. The new CT scanner bus will also be operated in conjunction with the KUM-C bus, while offering a system that can provide integrated medical assistance service including disease diagnostics and treatment. Through the system, the two organizations plan to offer support in emergency Covid-19 response, and free medical checkup and treatment for people in isolated regions.



