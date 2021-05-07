New York Yankees offer free tickets to vaccinated fans. May. 07, 2021 07:28. by Kyu-In Hwang kini@donga.com.

There was a time when free baseball tickets were offered to people who donated their blood. Now in New York, those who are vaccinated for COVID-19 can receive free MLB tickets.



Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo held a press conference on Thursday and introduced a measure to use the home stadiums of the New York Yankees and New York Mets – two MLB teams representing New York – as Janssen vaccination centers. As Janssen vaccines are effective with just one dose, baseball fans can get vaccinated at the stadium they wish to watch a game afterward. Upon their vaccination, people receive a voucher that exchanges a baseball ticket, with which they can then select a game on a different date.



The governor of New York also discussed a seating plan for MLB games depending on people’s vaccination status. The key is to allow those who have completed vaccination to sit wherever they want without social distancing. Young fans under the age of 16 and thus not eligible for vaccination can also enter the stadium. However, even those who are vaccinated are not allowed to take off a mask in a stadium. People who are yet to be vaccinated should observe social distancing guidelines and watch a game in the separate section of the stadium, which accounts for one-third of all seats.



