Adults who buy a gift to themselves on Children’s Day

May. 05, 2021

Han Tae-eun (41), who lives in Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province, received a surprise gift from her husband before Children’s Day. They bought gifts for their children on Children’s Day, but Han’s husband bought her a high-priced game console that she wanted to have. “It reminded me of a pair of nice shoes that my parents gave me when I was a child,” she said. “I gave up a lot living as an adult, but I feel like it’s a reward for me.”



May 5th is Children’s Day for children, but more and more grown-ups buy a gift for themselves and reminisce their youth. As the number of one-person households and couples who decide not to have children increases, the demand for Children’s Day gifts for grownups are significantly increasing.



According to Toys“R”Us, “kidult” product sales has increased by 45.8% in May compared to the year before. “Sales of kidult products has been increasing for a few years now,” said Kim Gyeong-geun, the toy team head at Lotte Mart. “The demand for kidult toys has been on the rise in May.”



A lot of adults gift themselves on Children’s Day. “I’ve been buying myself a Mickey Mouse merchandise for a long time on May 5,” said Kim (40), a small business owner. “I started to celebrate the day after I realized that I am the person who I should take care of.”



“I bought a complete DVD set of my favorite animation of all time for Children’s Day,” Kang (24) who lives in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province. “It is a gift to myself of childhood.”



Experts analyzed that adults want to unburden themselves from all the responsibilities and return to their childhood, being wary of their life due to prolonged pandemic and other factors. “An increasing number of adults are suffering from self-reproach and depression Psychology professor Lim Myeong-ho at Dankook University said. “Consoling themselves with a small gift can also be seen as a positive signal.”



