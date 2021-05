BTS’ J-Hope donates 100 million won for child abuse prevention. May. 05, 2021 07:12. 71wook@donga.com.

J-Hope, a member of Korean band BTS, donated the ChildFund Korea 100 million won on Tuesday for children in Tanzania to commemorate Children’s Day.



The donation will be given to the One Stop Center, which was founded by the fund to prevent child abuse and recovery of victims in Tanzania. “I decided to make a donation for overseas children after making one for children in Korea, hoping that it would spread warmth,” he said. He has donated 700 million won in total to the fund.



