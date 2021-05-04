3.98 million households to receive employment and child care grant by August. May. 04, 2021 07:23. by Choong-Hyun Song balgun@donga.com.

Up to three million won of employment grant and 700,000 won of child care grant will be provided to 3.98 million low-income households until the end of August. The eligible households must have earned salary or business income from last year and meet the income and wealth requirements.



The National Tax Service announced on Monday that a letter on applications for employment and child care grant was sent to 3.98 million households that had salary or business income last year. Total annual income levels to be eligible for employment grant are as follows: between six million won and 30 million won for a couple with double income; below 30 million won for a couple with single income; and below 20 million won for a single-person household. Child care grants will be provided to those with less than 40 million won in total annual income.



Besides the income criteria, only households whose total value of their wealth, including real estate, rent deposit, and savings, is less than 200 million won can apply for grants. Among the eligible applicators this year, those aged under 30 account for the biggest share overall at 25.9 percent, followed by those in their 40s (20.2%), 50s (17.5%), 30s (16.4%), 60s (13.2%), and 70s or above (6.8%).



The eligible people who received the letter can apply via the National Tax Service’s website Hometax mobile application Sontax. Those who did not receive the letter can call Hometax or the employment grant call center at 1566-3636 to check their eligibility. In case of a false application, the payment of grants will be suspended for two years.



한국어