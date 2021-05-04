Pfizer vaccines show 100% prevention effect among 50 medical staff. May. 04, 2021 07:24. asap@donga.com,minpress@donga.com.

It has been confirmed that those inoculated with the Pfizer vaccines for COVID-19 in South Korea showed a 100% prevention effect after completing the two-shot regimen. During the clinical phrase, the prevention effect of the Pfizer vaccines was around 95%.



The National Medical Center (NMC) announced Monday that the 50 staff members who had received the Pfizer jabs were found to have developed neutralizing antibodies seven days after the second shot. Typically, the development of neutralizing antibodies after vaccination is considered as proof that the vaccine is effective. It was found that three weeks into the first shot, 62% developed neutralizing antibodies, and after the second shot, the entire group had neutralizing antibodies. Among the 30 members who were separately tested, all developed “antiviral T lymphocytes” that kill infected cells.



But the pool of the tested was rather small. “It was close to an exploratory research at a medical level,” said Joo Young-soo, the head of the NMC Public Health Medical Headquarters. “It is hard to compare this with the massive research findings from foreign countries.”



Cases of paralysis or even death after vaccinations were reported. In South Gyeongsang Province, two men in their 50s and 70s who were each vaccinate with an AstraZeneca and a Pfizer vaccine were found dead, prompting investigations from the public health authorities. “A man in his 50s from Haman County, who received the AstraZeneca jab on April 26, was found dead on Sunday morning,” the South Gyeongsang provincial government announced Monday. On Saturday, a man in his 70s from Geochang County died at a general hospital in Daegu. He visited hospital for chest pains three days after getting the Pfizer jab on April 23.



According to North Jeolla Province and the local police agency, a 55-year-old police officer at a patrol division in Gimje who was vaccinated with an AstraZeneca jab on April 28, suffered the symptoms of Hemiparesis. For the two first days, there was no abnormal symptom, but he began to ache all over the body starting on Friday. Reportedly, his paralysis has been significantly alleviated.



