Korean golfers take top three spots at HSBC World Championship. May. 01, 2021 07:25.

South Korean golfers are competing for the championship cup at the HSBC Women’s World Championship as they have taken the top three spots after the second round.



Park In-bee (picture) finished the second round with a three-under 69 including five birdies and two bogeys at the HSBC Women’s Championship held at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore on Friday. With a two-round total of 11-under 133, Park continued to lead the tournament after the second round. Park Hee-young, who was one shot behind In-bee in the first round, tied for the lead with In-bee by carding five birdies and one bogey in the second round.



Kim Hyo-joo made six birdies and two bogeys, carding 9-under 135 to share the third place. Kim took the lead at one time after making four birdies until the 10th hole. Yoo So-yeon and Yang Hee-young sit in a tie for third and seventh, respectively, by dropping three shots.



