Scholar who admire cranes. April. 30, 2021 07:31. .

Standing out among madly noisy chickens with no companion in the high bamboo fence.



Concerned of a red crest falling off with the head lowered, pure white feathers melting down under the scorching sun.



Disliking for cormorants with cheesy feather colors, parrots with a flirting voice.



Crying along the winds, being consumed by contemplation with sorrowful eyes overseeing greeneries, skies and river stream.



- 1st verse of “Crane on the Lake” by Bai Juyii (772∼846)



