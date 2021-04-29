Benzema equalizer earns Real Madrid 1-1 draw against Chelsea. April. 29, 2021 07:30. by Jae-Yeong Yoo elegant@donga.com.

Korean football fans call Real Madrid’s French forward Karim Benzema “secretary Ben.” The nickname is derived from Benzema’s dedication and intelligent play. He has enabled his team to stay at the top of the sport for the past 12 years since he moved to Real Madrid in the summer of 2009 even after star strikers such as Cristiano Ronaldo left the team one after another.



Benzema missed a few games due to minor injuries but has never faced a spell on the sidelines. He returned after missing three games when he had a small injury to the adductor in February. Even to this day, Benzema is at the top of his game by strictly managing his diet and receiving recovery treatment. Even though he is not a fancy player like Lionel Messi or Ronaldo, Benzema is Real Madrid’s most trustworthy player. That is why fans call him the secretary of the team.



Benzema, who racked up 227 goals and 142 assists in 553 matches for Real Madrid, scored a valuable equalizer in the Champions League (UCL) semi-final first leg against Chelsea in Madrid on Tuesday. After Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic scored the opener, Benzema headed home an equalizer to lead his team to a 1-1 draw.



Benzema was calm and looking for a chance even in wet and wild conditions due to the rain in Spain on the day. His left-footed strike came off the post in the 23rd minute. Six minutes later, Benzema controlled the ball with his head and volleyed it into the net.



