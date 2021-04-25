Samsung launches highest performing SAS enterprise SSD. April. 28, 2021 07:28. by Dong-Il Seo dong@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics on Tuesday announced the launch of its enterprise solid state drive (SSD) built with its sixth-generation V-NAND.



The new model supports the industry’s first Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) interface. The SAS is a high-speed data transmission interface used in servers or computer-storage devices. The SAS-4 supports twice higher speed of 22.5Gbps compared to its predecessor.



Samsung Electronics plans to launch the latest model in various storage capacities, ranging from 800 gigabytes to 30.72 terabytes to better meet customer demand. Users of the new drive will enjoy greater flexibility since the new drive is capable of supporting previous standard interfaces, including SAS-3.



The South Korean chip giant has a high market share of 36.5 percent in the enterprise SSD market. Its market share hovered around 40 percent in the latter half of last year. According to market research firms, such as Omdia, the server SSD market is expected to worth $26 billion and to grow at an annual compound rate of 8.7 percent by 2025.



