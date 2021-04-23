NBA player Durant scores 33 points in his return match. April. 27, 2021 07:48. by Jae-Yeong Yoo elegant@donga.com.

The Brooklyn Nets, a leading team of the NBA’s Eastern Conference, won against the Phoenix Suns, the No. 2 team of the Western Conference, and widened its distance from the second rank team thanks to the outstanding performance of Kevin Durant who returned to the court after an injury.



The Brooklyn Nets won 128-119 against the Phoenix Suns in a regular-season home game held at the Barclays Center on Monday with the dominant performance of super stars Durant (33 points, six rebounds, four assists) and Kyrie Irving (34 points, six rebounds, 12 assists). With the win, the Brooklyn Nets hold a record of 41 wins and 20 losses, 1.5 games ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers in second place with 39 wins and 21 losses. The Phoenix Suns ranked second in the Western Conference hold a record of 42 wins and 18 losses, two games behind the leading Utah Jazz with 44 wins and 16 losses.



This season, the Brooklyn Nets built a dream line of Big Three players – Durant, Irving, and James Harden – but it was rare for all three players to play together due to injuries. Irving only managed to play 45 games, while Durant played only 25 games due to a thigh injury. Harden who was transferred from Houston Rockets also played only 34 games for the Brooklyn Nets and had to sit on the bench due to a recent injury. Despite the circumstances, the team’s steady wins are attributable to the Big Three players.







Joe Harris who plays about 30 minutes per game with an average performance of 14.4 points and 3.6 rebounds per game saved the Brooklyn Nets whenever the team was in trouble, with his great three-point success rate of 48.2 percent and the average 3.1 three-pointers per game. While Irving and Durant rely on their personal skills for attacks, Harris is focused on team plays. Blake Griffin of the team is also playing well with an average record of 11 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.



