Half of police did not make appointment over distrust of vaccine. April. 27, 2021 07:22. by Ki-Beom Kwon kaki@donga.com.

COVID-19 vaccinations for essential workers, such as police officers, coast guards, and firefighters, began on Monday but vaccine appointment rate was relatively low among police officers, who make up the majority of essential workers.



According to the COVID-19 preventive vaccination response team, the number of essential workers, who are required to be vaccinated, is 176,347. Among them, 120,970, or 69 percent, are from the police. However, almost half of the police did not make a vaccine appointment. It is lower than the vaccine appointment rate of 57.9 percent, or 102,475, among all essential workers. But the vaccine appointment rate may increase as the pre-appointment period is until April 29.



Some say the low vaccine appointment rate among police officers reflect their distrust of AstraZeneca vaccine. “I’ve made an appointment but am still not sure whether I should get the shot because my family is concerned a lot about its side effects,” one police officer said. It has been pointed out that police officers feel that they are being forced to get the shot since the inoculation rate among police officers will be reported to the upper command.



National Police Agency Chief Kim Chang-ryong received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine along with Kim Nam-hyun, director of foreign affairs, at a public health center in Seoul at 10:45 a.m. on Monday. “Priority vaccination is a consideration for the police and a social responsibility,” Chief Kim said. “I would like to ask you to actively participate (in the inoculation program).”



