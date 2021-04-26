Samsung C&T to construct solar power plant in U.S.. April. 26, 2021 08:17. by Ho-Kyeong Kim kimhk@donga.com.

Samsung C&T is set to construct a 700MW-class solar power plant in Texas, the U.S. The move is being taken by the Korean firm in line with the Joe Biden administration’s environment policy.



According to Samsung C&T and Reuters, Samsung C&T is pushing to implement “Ben Milam Project,” which calls for the construction of a photovoltaic power station in three areas of Milam County, Texas through its U.S. subsidiary “Samsung Solar Energy.” Groundbreaking will take place in June next year, and commercial operation is projected to start in late 2023.



Construction industry sources say the project is worth an estimated 673 million U.S. dollars. “We are in early phase of the project, while securing the project site, and preparing to get permit,” a Samsung C&T source said. “The scale of the project and whether Samsung C&T itself will also be constructing the station has not been decided yet.”



The solar power station is two-hour drive from Samsung Electronics’ first overseas semiconductor plant in Austin, which was built in 1996. Watchers say that electricity generated at the plant could be supplied to Samsung Electronics’ Austin semiconductor plant, but Samsung C&T denied it,, saying “The project has nothing to do with Samsung Electronics.”



한국어