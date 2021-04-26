Ex-LPGA champ Pak Se-ri tested positive of Covid-19. April. 26, 2021 07:23. hun@donga.com,imi@donga.com.

Retired South Korean LPGA legend Pak Se-ri has been confirmed as a Covid-19 patient. Pak is the first Korean golf star that has been tested positive of Covid-19.



According to the quarantine authority and golf industry sources, the 43-year-old former golfer tested positive for COVID-19 infection on Saturday. Being active in the broadcast business in recent months, she moderated “Seri-zabeth,” a talk show on Naver’s NOW Channel that she is hosting jointly with Sohn Joon-ho on last Wednesday. After Sohn Joon-ho tested positive for Covid-19, Pak, who had been in close contract with Sohn on the day, got a Covid-19 test, and was confirmed as Covid-19 patient on Saturday.



Pak halted all schedules and started isolating herself at home. Seri-zabeth, which is hosted by Pak Se-ri, has also been suspended for the time being. She also makes appearance on “Playful Elder Sister,” an entertainment show on Channel E, and YouTube. She has also cancelled the plan to serve as commentator for TV broadcasting of the KLPGA’s first major championship of this season, which will kick start in Yeongam, South Jeolla Province on Wednesday. “I will start self-isolating in compliance with the quarantine authority, and people who could have come into contact with me are taking tests immediately as well. I feel sorry to have inconvenienced you, and I will return sound and healthy.”



Now that Pak and Sohn have been confirmed as Covid-19 cases, the entertainment and broadcast sector is in a state of emergency. Kim Joon-soo, actor and singer who is also appearing in the musical “Dracula” with Sohn, who participated as co-guest in Seri-zabeth, was tested negative on Saturday. Kim Joon-soo said he started self-isolation at home, and thus will halt filming until noon May 5. Shin Seong-rok, who is also jointly appearing in the movie Dracula, has tested negative, but started self-isolation.



