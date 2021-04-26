Tokyo Olympics athletes to be deported once they leave designated areas. April. 26, 2021 07:23. lovesong@donga.com.

The Yomiuri Shimbun reported Sunday that athletes and coaches who participate in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics to be held in July should get tested for COVID-19 every day and cannot go to places other than the dormitory, arena and training facilities. If they break the rule, they will be expelled from the Olympics.



According to the news report, the Japanese government, the Organizing Committee, the Tokyo Metropolis, the International Olympic Committee and International Paralympic Committee will hold an online meeting on Wednesday to confirm‎ on the rule. Yomiuri said that athletes entering the Olympics must test negative to the virus in two rounds of tests within 96 hours after departing from their home country before testing again at an airport in Japan. Athletes and coaches will also get tested every day during the Olympics. They will be exempted from the 14-day quarantine after arriving in Japan under this condition.



Athletes and coaches can start training from the very day of arrival, but the only places they can go are the dormitory, training facilities and the arena. They need to hand in their activity plan which contains their destination and means of transportation and a written oath to abide by the rule if they must travel to somewhere. The Japanese government plans to cancel the exemption right away and disqualify athletes who violate the rule. The newspaper reported that it meant deportation from Japan.



Staff members including reporters enter Japan through the same process as athletes, but they will be tested once in four or seven days after arrival.



