Some farewell

April. 23, 2021

A song of farewell to a friend appointed as a provincial governor. A poet imagines the landscape of his friend’s new post. Deep in the mountains with tall trees echoing the sounds of the lesser cuckoo, water would pour out like spring water from ridges and cliffs when rains fall. The gush of water would be hidden in the dense forest and create a magnificent scene as if spring water is coming out of the end of trees. Southern customs are different from Zhongyuan, which would surely present some issues. Women weave rough muslin to pay taxes and men often fight each other for taro farming in a small land. Taxes and judgment hearings are directly related to public welfare. Follow an example of Wen Weng during the Han dynasty who served as the underdeveloped region’s governor and made great achievements by educating people. However, don’t become idle relying on achievements.



The poet offers words of comfort to his friend leaving for a remote region by depicting the local landscape like a painting, rather than talking about the time and location of their parting, the sadness of parting, or expectations for a reunion. In his calm explanation about different customs and encouragement to diligently carry out duties, the poet shows his heartfulness. The two must have confirmed their dependable friendship again in the course of life and cheerfully said goodbye to each other.



