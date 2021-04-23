Yumi Hogan wants to Help S. Korea with Vaccines but they are Federally Managed. April. 23, 2021 07:31. lightee@donga.com.

First Lady of the State of Maryland Yumi Hogan, the wife of the state governor Larry Hogan, said that she will do her best with her husband regarding South Korea’s COVID-19 vaccine supply issue.



“I desperately want to help South Korea, but COVID-19 vaccines are managed by the U.S. federal government,” the First Lady said on Wednesday (local time) at the press conference with Washington correspondents held at the governor’s official residence in Annapolis, Maryland. While Johnson & Johnson, one of the vaccine manufacturers, is located in Maryland, a state government prohibited to sell vaccines at the moment. Under the control of the White House, vaccine companies do not even respond to contacts. The First Lady said both she and her husband received a call from Lee Soo-hyuck, the South Korean ambassador to the US, adding that she understands the hard efforts made by South Korea to secure vaccines.



Maryland bought 500,000 test kits from South Korea in April last year when COVID-19 began to spread. While other states were struggling to secure test kits, Governor Hogan who is nicknamed the “son-in-law of South Korea” garnered attention by successfully securing them with his ties to the country.



The press conference was hosted by the First Lady who is the first Korean-American first lady of a U.S. state to urge response to the recent rise of Asian hate crimes. “Discrimination is nothing new. My daughter, her husband, and many others still experience it,” she said. “In order to resolve the issue, which won’t end in our generation, not only Korean-Americans but all Asian-Americans should have a collective voice.”



