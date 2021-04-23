Shohei Ohtani achieves 100 home runs in eight years. April. 23, 2021 07:32. leper@donga.com.

Los Angeles Angels’ two-way star Shohei Ohtani hit his 100th home run in eight years since his debut as a professional player.



Serving as the 2nd leadoff as well as the designated batter on Thursday’s lineup in a home game with Texas at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Ohtani went one for three with one RBI (home run) and one walk. Battering second in the bottom of the 3rd inning in the lead of the Angeles one to zero, he flew Texas starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz's 134km/h slider over the fence.



Despite the Angels’ loss by four to seven on Thursday, Ohtani's solo shot holds great significance for him as it is his 52nd MLB home run and the 100th of his career. Making his way into Japan's professional baseball league (NPB) with the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters back in 2013, he made his first pro home run in the debut year. Until joining the MLB in the United States, he had hit a total of 48 home runs. In other words, it took eight years for Ohtani to make the 100th home run a reality after debuting as a professional player.



“I’m just glad I was able to hit one today,” Ohtani said after the game was closed. “Two of the most memorable home runs in his career are the first ones that he hit in Japan and the United States.



