Oscars predictions: Youn Yuh-jung should win best supporting actress award. April. 22, 2021 07:27. by Jae-Hee Kim jetti@donga.com.

South Korean actress Youn Yuh-jung, who is nominated for best supporting actress at the Oscars for her role in “Minari,” garnered an overwhelming majority of votes in an Oscars 2021 poll.



According to Gold Derby at 4 p.m. on Tuesday (KST), a website predicting Hollywood races, Youn became the favorite to win best supporting actress award at the Oscars by garnering 4,640 votes from its members. Youn was followed by Maria Bakalova (580) for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” Glenn Close (415) for “Hillbilly Elegy,” Amanda Seyfried (191) for “Mank,” and Olivia Colman (170) for “The Father.”



Minari won six nominations at the Oscar including best supporting actress, best picture, best director, best leading actor (Steven Yeun), best original screenplay, and best original score. Minari director Lee Isaac Jung ranked second following Chloe Zhao of Nomadland in the Gold Derby poll. Minari came in third in best picture, best original screenplay, and best original score in the poll. Steven Yeun stood at fourth place in best leading actor predictions.



한국어