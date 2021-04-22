Queen Elizabeth II spends 95th birthday without Prince Philip. April. 22, 2021 07:28. by Min Kim kimmin@donga.com.

Queen Elizabeth II marked her 95th birthday on Wednesday (local time). As her birthday came soon after the death of her husband Prince Philip of 74 years on April 9, there wouldn’t be any official celebration, including the traditional gun salute and the release of a new portrait, according to the Daily Telegraph.



The annual gun salutes that happened at the Tower of London, Hyde Park, and other major attractions in London to celebrate the queen’s birthday will be canceled with the death of Prince Philip. It is the second consecutive year without the celebratory salutes as they were canceled last year due to COVID-19. The annual reveal of a new portrait of the queen won’t be disclosed to the public this year as well.



Some sources believe that the queen will share a meal with a few royal family members in Windsor Castle located in the suburbs of London, instead of in Buckingham Palace in London.



It is also thought that Prince Harry who is visiting the U.K. from his current residence in the U.S. to attend the funeral will postpone his return schedule to celebrate the queen’s birthday.



