McDonald's to sell BTS Meal in 49 countries. April. 21, 2021

McDonald's will team up with South Korean boy band BTS to launch BTS Meal next month. This is the first combo meal of McDonald's named after celebrities to be launched worldwide.



McDonald's announced on Monday that BTS Meal will be sold from May 26 (local time) to June 20 in 49 countries in six continents, starting with the U.S., Canada, and Brazil. The menu item will be launched on May 27 in South Korea. The fast food chain also revealed a BTS logo made of six French fries.



“The company is tapping on promotional campaigns through celebrity endorsements and limited-time menu items to get customers back into restaurants as economies reopen with the roll-out of vaccines,” Reuters said.



