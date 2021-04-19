Son Heung-min becomes Korean snacks ambassador. April. 20, 2021 07:49. hun@donga.com.

Son Heung-min, the South Korean winger of Tottenham Hotspur, has become a one-day ambassador of Korean snacks.



According to a teaser disclosed on “Spurs TV,” Son was seen introducing various Korean snacks including Choco pies and Saeukkang to his teammates Sergio Reguilón, Matt Doherty, and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.



“How do you say delicious in Korean?”, Højbjerg asked, seeming quite satisfied after tasting snacks that Son recommended. After trying the Korean snacks, Reguilón chanted “yes” several times with a big laugh. The Spanish even asked if he could take some of the snacks for his girlfriend.



