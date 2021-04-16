SK Hynix kicks off enterprise SSD mass production. April. 16, 2021 07:28. by Do-Young Kwak now@donga.com.

SK Hynix has embarked on mass production of “PE8110 E1.S,” an enterprise solid state drive (SSD). Certification was completed in late March, and the supplies will kick off in earnest in May for major clients.



Back in June 2019, SK Hynix succeeded in developing the 128-layer 4D NAND for the first time in the world. Since then, the South Korean chipmaker has focused on the mass production of 128-layer NAND-based enterprise SSD products.



Built on a 128-layer NAND, the latest product from SK Hynix offers 88 percent faster read speed and up to 83 percent faster write speed compared to their 96-layer counterparts. This means it takes about one second to store a 4GB full HD movie. Boasting the biggest storage among the new lineups, the PE8110 8TB can save around 2000 movies into a single SSD.



SK Hynix explained that the performance of SSD products has significantly improved with higher energy efficiency. The new SSD products can detect servers right after replacement, and overheating has been alleviated with design improvements. Meanwhile, warranty has been extended from three years to five years.



한국어