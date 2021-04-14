Jogye Order to reduce size of lotus lantern festival this year. April. 15, 2021 07:35. by Gab-Sik Kim dunanworld@donga.com.

This year’s lotus lantern festival to celebrate Buddha's Birthday on May 19 will be reduced in size and mostly held virtually. According to the Jogye Order, the key events of the celebration – the lotus lantern parade and traditional culture experiences – will be conducted online. A celebration for the registration of the lotus lantern festival as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity and a ceremony with lotus lanterns to pray to overcome COVID-19 will be held on May 15 at Jogyesa temple in Jongno, Seoul.



Prior to these events, a lightning ceremony for a large stone pagoda-shaped lantern will be held with minimum attendees at 7 p.m. on April 28 at Seoul Plaza in front of the Seoul City Hall. From May 14 to 23, traditional lanterns in various colors will decorate Seoul from Jogyesa temple and Bongeunsa temple to Seoul Plaza and Cheonggyecheon. A Buddhist ritual to celebrate Buddha’s Birthday will be conducted at 10 a.m. on May 19 at Jogyesa temple in accordance with disease control measures.



한국어