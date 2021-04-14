Hallyu to resonate in Turkey . April. 14, 2021 07:34. by Jae-Hee Kim jetti@donga.com.

The Korean Culture Center in Turkey will hold an event “2021 Online Traditional Performance: Let’s ride this out together!,” which introduces Korean culture through pansori, K-pop, hip hop dance, trot music and more. It is to cheer up Turkish citizens who are having difficult times due to COVID-19 as a ‘brother nation.’ The performance will go live on the institution’s YouTube account for about an hour from 2:00 p.m. on April 20 (8:00 p.m. on April 20 Korea time).



The show will feature traditional musician Park Ae-ri, dancer Popin Hyunjun, trot singer Na Tae-ju and Korean traditional dancer Seok Ye-bin. Popin Hyunjun will dance to “Don’t Stop.” Seok will showcase her “water jar dance.” Na will sing ‘Cheer up Korea’ and ‘No matter what’ along with Taekwondo choreography. Park will moderate the performance and sing ‘Disheveled hair’ among songs in Chunhyangga. Park, Seok and Popin Hyunjun will present a performance together. It will be held at the “Dragon” theater of the National Museum of Korea in Yongsan-gu, Seoul.



Performers and viewers will communicate in real-time online on that day. They will talk about how they spent time while exchanges between countries were blocked due to the virus. The institution will pick viewers who left a comment on the show to give away caps signed by performers and Korean brand cosmetics products. “I hope this becomes an opportunity to enjoy and understand Korean culture for Hallyu fans in Turkey,” said Park Gi-hong, head of the institution.



한국어