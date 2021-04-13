Tallest Christ statue to be erected in Brazil this year. April. 13, 2021 07:33. by Eun-Taek Lee nabi@donga.com.

Rio de Janeiro, the Brazilian city known for the Christ the Redeemer, is poised to erect yet another monument of Jesus ,which will dwarf the existing one in size. Named “Christ the Protector,” the 43-meter-high edifice will become the third tallest Christ statue in the world once construction is completed.



According to BBC, the picture of Christ the Protector statue, which is currently under construction in Encantado, a southern city of Brazil, was revealed. With the head and both arms completed, the construction of the biggest Jesus symbol in Brazil, which kicked off in 2019, is expected to be completed in late this year. It is five meters taller than the Christ the Redeemer, a long-standing tourist spot of Rio de Janeiro. The width of the spread arms stretches 36 meters, and a 40-meter-high elevator will be installed inside for sightseers.



BBC reported that the tallest Christ statute in the world is “Jesus Buntu Burake” in Sulawesi, Indonesia (52.55 meters). And the second tallest is Christ the King in Swiebodzin, Poland (52.5 meters).



