Growing friction between opposition parties over merger. April. 13, 2021 07:35.

With the country’s opposition parties discussing their merger after their victory in the April 7 by-elections, there is growing friction between the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) and the minor opposition People’s Party (PP), over who should state their position first. After their by-election win, opposition parties have been blaming each other while discussing the merger. Observers say launching a platform for the 2022 presidential election will not be easy since different parties and fractions have conflicting political interests.



Speaking with reporters on Monday, PPP floor leader Joo Ho-young put PP under pressure by saying he should first need to ask PP about its position on the merger since it was the PP leader Ahn Cheol-soo, who proposed to merge opposition parties during the by-election campaign, adding he will gather opinions within his party once PP states its stance on the merger.



The PPP plans to begin the process of electing its next leadership by establishing a preparatory committee for national convention on April 15 if the PP does not make up its mind on the merger by April 14. Some PPP lawmakers say the merger with the PP should be a merger by absorption instead of a “party-to-party” absorption.



