Hyundai Motor’s 6th hands-on exhibit center opens in Busan. April. 09, 2021 07:39. sanghun@donga.com.

Hyundai Motor Studio Busan has opened to showcase the South Korean carmaker's concept cars and design content.



Located in Suyeong-gu, Busan, Hyundai Motor Studio Busan is the group's 6th hands-on exhibit center following those in Seoul, Goyang, Hanam, Beijing, and Moscow. The four-story building with a gross area of 2,397 square meters is situated on an old site for KISWIRE's steel plants. Hyundai Motor plans to dedicate the whole space to concept cars and art collaboration vehicles to show their vision and design principles, not to mass-production vehicles.



The first design exhibit titled "Reflection in Motion” will be available until June 27 in celebration of the center's opening. Visitors have a chance to appreciate "Heritage Pony Series” where the 1975 Pony model gains a new life; and "Prophecy” showing where EV design is headed.



"The purpose of this studio in Busan is to promote design content beyond the Seoul metropolitan area,” said Hyundai Motor.



