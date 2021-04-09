Triplet serves Marine Corps on Baengnyeong Island. April. 09, 2021 07:40. by Kyu-Jin Shin newjin@donga.com.

The South Korean Marine Corps has seen the first triplet members in history. Turning 19 years this year, Kim Yong-ho, Yong-hwan and Yong-ha alike on Thursday joined the Marine Corps with a red name tag on the right chest – a symbol of the Marines – at a training completion ceremony in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province. A total of 1,154 new entrants of the 1,267th generation including the triplet completed a seven-week training session to officially become part of the South Korean Marines.



Kim Dong-hwa, the triplet’s elder brother, is part of the 1,203rd generation of the Marines who served Yeonpyeong Island in 2015, and recommended joining the Marines. Graduating high school and enjoying college life last year, the three young boys submitted their applications for the Marines to the Military Manpower Administration.



Private Kim Yong-ho, the eldest one of the triplet, said in an interview, “I accompanied my mother to see my elder brother who served the country on Yeonpyeong Island where North Korean territory is in sight. Back then, I was inspired to follow into his footsteps.” Kim Yong-hwan, the second boy, confessed that they encourage one another to boost morale every time their patience is tried after they join the Marines. “Reading memoirs of the Battle of Yeonpyeong helps strengthen my determination as part of the Marine Corps,” he said. The third one, Kim Yong-ha, said, “It is a great honor to my family that the four brothers become guardians of the northwest islands.”



Kim Un-gyeong, the father of the triplet, said with a sense of pride, “My boys would study on their own with no extra help from cram schools. I had trust in them. They helped each other and made their way well into college. I did not need to check their report cards.” The triplet privates will be allocated to the 6th Marine Brigade on Baengnyeong Island, or the northernmost part of the West Sea. The three new entrants will get trained on communication operation for landing forces for the next two weeks and move to Baengnyeong Island.



