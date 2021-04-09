Database on historic figures’ relationships is available. April. 09, 2021 07:40. chan2@donga.com.

The Institute for the Translation of Korean Classics (ITKC) recently released relationship information services for the Korean classics database, which provides easy-to-understand relationship information, including that of major historical figures’ blood ties and marriage-based relations.



In the individual information section, basic information about an individual, including the years of birth and death, the origin of a family name, and pseudonym, can be viewed. In the relationship section, other major figures surrounding the selected individual are shown. Not only family relations but also teacher-pupil relations and friendships are shared. Upon clicking the relationship network button, one can see the visualized image of relationships among different figures.



Search results of the Joseon dynasty’s scholar Jeong Yak-yong include 10 family members, including his father Jeong Jae-won and brother Yak-hyeon, 11 friends, including Kim Mae-soon, and three teachers or pupils, including Chae Je-gong. In clicking a specific person’s name in the visualized relationship network, users retrieve information and relationships about the selected person. It keeps providing information about individuals in this manner, but as the information extracted from classics was used to create the services, some individuals may be missing despite their well-known existence in case there is not enough written information about them. For example, Jeong Yak-yong’s wife Hong Hye-wan is missing in the relationship network.



The services were created based on brief information about Korean classics, book indexes, and footnotes of classic translations stored in the Korean classics database. “The services can be used as basic data platform for research with a focus on certain figures and creating content of history storytelling,” a member of the ITKC said.



