Easter Bunny shows up at White House briefing room

The White House press on Monday featured a special guest. The Easter Bunny paid a visit to the White House briefing room to celebrate the Easter holiday.



A staffer dressed as the Easter bunny showed up at the end of an hour-long briefing by press secretary Jen Psaki. “We have a special guest today,” said Psaki as the Easter Bunny walked towards the podium and handed out Easter eggs and candies to reporters. The multicolored eggs were decorated with a picture of the Easter Bunny wearing a mask and signatures of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden.



“We know that this is one of the events where people get to take their children, family members, friends to,” said Psaki. “It’s not quite the same. We’ll do a big one next year, but we still wanted to have a visitor and some special commemorative Easter eggs for all of you from the president and first lady.”



It was revealed later that the person dressed as the Easter Bunny was Meghan Hays, the White House director of message planning. After the briefing, the Easter Bunny also attended the annual Easter Egg Roll event with President Biden and the first lady.



