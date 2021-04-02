‘The Fishermen and the City’ receives commendation for merit. April. 03, 2021 07:58. by Jae-Hee Kim jetti@donga.com.

“The Fishermen and the City,” a variety show on Channel A, received a commendation for merit from Oceans and Fisheries Minister Moon Seong-hyuk in commemoration of the 10th Fisheries Day. The ministry said at a commemoration ceremony of the Fisheries Day held in Pohang on Thursday that the program contributed to raising national awareness on the fishing industry by promoting a variety of fish species and regional marine products in the sea across the country. “It is an honor to receive such a great commendation. I want to express my gratitude to the cast and the production crew, who showed extraordinary enthusiasm for the show for over three years,” said Channel A Chief Producer Jang Si-won with actress Lee Deok-hwa, one of the cast, in attendance.



The show, which was launched in September 2017 and has aired two seasons in the past three and a half years, enjoyed a huge popularity among over 8 million recreational fishing population. Although there had been fishing channels, the show was the first variety show based on fishing. Also it was praised for helping the general public familiarize themselves with fishing by watching the cast catching a variety of fish species in the sea and in fresh water at home and abroad.



The third season of “The Fishermen and the Sea” will be aired next month. “The shooting for The Fishermen and the Sea Season 3 will begin soon,” said CP Jang. “We will add fun and freshness to the show. The new season begins in May.”



