Mass shooting in Orange County near L.A. takes four lives. April. 02, 2021 07:39. jyr0101@donga.com.

A shooting spree was committed by an identified suspect at a building in Orange County, California on Wednesday, claiming four deaths including a child and five injuries, whose personal information has not been reported yet. This mass shooting is the third case reported in the United States over the past two weeks following the two previous gun crimes at a spa in Atlanta, Georgia, and at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, said the Los Angeles Times (LAT).



The police got reported on a shooting incident that occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at a building in Orange County 50 kilometers south of Los Angeles, according to the Associated Press. Twelve small-sized businesses are located in the two-story office building such as an insurance agency, a realtor, a speech school, a mobile repair shop, etc.



With the first gunfire indoors, the shooting continued in the front yard of the building. Uvaldo Madrigal, whose auto shop is in the building complex in question, said in an interview with the LAT that he heard 10 popping sounds or so. He added that the police arrived after the site went silent, testifying that he heard more gunshots indoors even after the police’s arrival.



A gunfight erupted between the police and the suspect, who got injured by a gunshot to be sent to a nearby medical center. He has been reported to be in critical condition, according to the LAT. Orange County Police spokesperson Jennifer Amat announced that it has not been clarified whether the suspect got shot by the police or shot himself.



