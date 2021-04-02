Fans pay tributes to late Leslie Cheung. April. 02, 2021 07:39. yeah@donga.com.

Marking the 18th anniversary of the death of a global singer and actor Leslie Cheung (1956~2003), tributes poured in on Thursday.



Local media such as Hong Kong 01 reported that “Missing You Leslie Cheung 2021,” a free online concert, was streamed on YouTube and Facebook at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in memory of Cheung, featuring Sam Hui, who released a duet song with Cheung, and other celebrities who were close to the late star. Animated images of Cheung and his hit song “Star” were projected against the night views of Victoria Harbour.



The title of the concert was decided by Cheung’s lover Daffy Tong. Tong posted a picture of Cheung on Instagram on Thursday with a caption saying “Missing you”. An exhibition of the late singer’s pictures and movie posters will be held at Urban House from Monday to April 11.



Cheung’s fans lay flowers on April 1 every year in front of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel where he died. The event, which is organized by his fandom, did not take place due to COVID-19 and will not be held this year as well with the ban on gatherings in place. Cheung, who was born into a well-known tailor family, became popular as a singer first before he debuted in a film in 1979. He gained huge popularity through movies such as “A Better Tomorrow” (1986) and “A Chinese Ghost Story” (1987).



