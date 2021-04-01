Genesis unveils Genesis X, electric coupe concept car. April. 01, 2021 07:29. by Hyung-Seok Seo skytree08@donga.com.

The Genesis has unveiled Genesis X, a fully electric Gran Turismo (GT) coupe concept car, on Wednesday. A concept car is a car made to showcase new technology and design of a carmaker although it is not sold to general customers.



The Genesis X is the luxury brand’s fifth concept car that is a two-door coupe. Unlike ordinary sedans, it has a short rear. This is the first time that the Genesis is showcasing a coupe since it discontinued Genesis Coupe in 2016. GT is Italian for “Grand Tour,” which refers to a trip around the Europe by youth in the 17th and 18th centuries. Today, the term is used to refer to a high-performance coupe that has a sharp design in the automobile industry.



The Genesis X has the brand’s trademark shield-shaped crest grille and a two-line design in the lamps. Befitting the GT concept, it has a long bonnet and a short tail.



In particular, the diamond-inspired G-Matrix pattern on the crest grille highlights the electric car’s futuristic image. The Genesis X also has a clamshell hood, which was first introduced in Hyundai Motor’s first all-electric car Ioniq 5. The hood and fender are integrated into one single panel-based clamshell hood, creating a cleaner surface. The interior is a mix of brown and blue, giving a luxurious impression. All controls and displays are designed to surround the driver’s seat.



