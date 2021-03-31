BTS condemns racial discrimination against Asians. March. 31, 2021 07:24. hoho@donga.com.

K-pop group BTS has condemned anti-Asian racism in a statement. They made a statement amid heightened concerns over racial crime against Asians in the U.S. as Asian females including Koreans died from shootings in Atlanta.



“We send our deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. We feel grief and anger,” said the band in a statement in both Korean and English on the official twitter account on Tuesday. “What is happening right now cannot be dissociated from our identity as Asians. We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together.” They put an hashtag at the end, saying #StopAsianHate.



“We recall moments when we faced discrimination as Asians,” they said. “We have endured expletives without reason and were mocked for the way we look. We were even asked why Asians spoke English. We cannot put into words the pain of becoming the subject of hatred and violence for such a reason.”



