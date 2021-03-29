Seoul Marathon to be held virtually in May. March. 30, 2021 07:31. hun@donga.com.

The 2021 Seoul Marathon, the largest marathon competition in Korea, will be held virtually this year. The 2021 Seoul Marathon, which is co-hosted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, The Dong-A Ilbo, and Sports Dong-A, and sponsored by the Seoul Sports Council, will be held from May 1 to May 9. The race will be kept non-contact due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After the 2020 Seoul Marathon was delayed to the second half of the year, it was held both online and offline.



Participants of Seoul Marathon this year will hold a race of their own without restrictions of time and place, using running applications of their choice. Those who have applied for participation will be provided with race information and recommended courses from May 1. Moreover, 30 ambassadors of Seoul Marathon, who have been selected for the first time, will promote exercise in daily life in time of social distancing by introducing their own stories of running.



Those who wish to participate can sign up at www.seoul-marathon.com from 10a.m. on April 12. Up to 15,000 runners will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Once accepted, a package will be sent to participants by courier to help them enjoy their race. The package will include a lace poncho for warm-up and cool-down before and after the race, a memento t-shirt and a t-shirt celebrating the completion of the marathon by New Balance, and a finisher medal. The participation fee is 30,000 won. To sign up, visit the official Seoul Marathon website at www.seoul-marathon.com.



