Myanmar coup leaders threw lavish party when death toll hit 114. March. 30, 2021 07:31. by Eun-Taek Lee nabi@donga.com.

It has been discovered that the military rulers of Myanmar were enjoying a luxurious party on Saturday when the military police of Myanmar killed 114 citizens and children with indiscriminate firing.



According to BBC, Min Aung Hlaing, the commander-in-chief of Defense Services, and military generals threw a massive party Saturday after celebrating the annual Armed Forces Day in the capital city of Naypyidaw. Pictures were posted on Twitter where the military officers were smiling and walking down a red carpet in white uniform and bowties. Saturday was when Myanmar saw the bloodiest crackdown since the coup, resulting in more than 100 victims a day.



“Terrible, absolutely outrageous,” said U.S. President Joe Biden about the bloodshed in Myanmar on Sunday. “The escalation of violence with more than 100 civilian killings perpetrated by the military against its own people on its Armed Forces Day is unacceptable,” said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrel.



But experts say voicing condemnations alone cannot pressure the military junta in Myanmar. In fact, the United Nations are deadlocked in adopting a resolution owing to the oppositions from China and Russia, the two standing members of the UN Security Council that are favorable towards Myanmar’s military dictatorship.



