Seoul unveils 30,000 photos of landscape archives via online. March. 25, 2021 07:37. by Chang-Kyu Park kyu@donga.com.

The Seoul city government announced plans to host an online exhibition to reflect on the outcome of its landscape archiving business, which keeps track of the city’s landscape every five years. Landscape archiving is carried out by the capital city to keep records of the city’s changes. Launched in 1995, Seoul has carried out six rounds of the recording, which is reflected and kept on more than 300,000 photos of the city’s 80 main landscapes, themed-spaces and the everyday lives of citizens.



“We’ve selected targets by analyzing keywords on social networks or portal websites,” said a city official. “We had drones photograph areas that were previously difficult to access, which helped us record things in ways we haven’t tried out before.”



The exhibition, which begins on Friday, consists of three themes: Seoul’s past, present and…; Seoul landscape archive; landscape stories. By searching “Seoul landscape archives” or typing in the address at urban.seoul.go.kr/cityscape, anyone can enjoy various exhibition and archiving service.



