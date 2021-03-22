Son Heung-min to return to the ground on April 4. March. 24, 2021 07:34. by Dong-Wook Kim creating@donga.com.

Please “Premier Injuries” that shows status of injured players in England Premier League teams announced Tuesday that Son Heung-min would be able to play in the EPL visiting match against New Castle on April 4. He complained of pain in his left thigh and was replaced by another player in a match against Arsenal on March 15. He was diagnosed of a hamstring injury after the match.



Son was not able to play in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 Leg 2 against Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) on Friday and the EPL 18 round against Aston Villa on Monday. He was on the player list for the match between Korea and Japan to be held in Japan on Thursday, but was not able to make it due to the injury.



“Son needs to recover for some two weeks. It seems that he would be able to play in a match against Newcastle on April 4,” said Football London, a UK football magazine. EPL will have a two-week break from the A match from Tuesday. Son plans to focus on recovery during the break.



