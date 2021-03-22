Kumho Tire ranks highest in Auto Bild’s summer performance test. March. 24, 2021 07:35. by Hyung-Seok Seo skytree08@donga.com.

South Korean tire producer Kumho Tire showed the highest level of summer performance according to German automobile magazine Auto Bild.



Kumho’s ECSTA HS51 earned the highest grade of “Exemplary” among 53 summer tires available on the European market in braking testing and comprehensive examination carried out by Auto Bild. It stood out in terms of driving performance and stability both on wet and dry roads.



“The Ecsta HS51 offers excellent grip on both wet and dry roads and its precise steering and short braking distances allow for the best driving behavior and stability of performance,” wrote the magazine.



Kumho’s sports performance tire ECSTA PS71 was rated by German automobile ADAC Motorwelt as one of the most excellent products. Kumho’s product ranked 3rd in ultra-high performance out of 17 tires while achieving 4th place in high performance among 15 candidates.



